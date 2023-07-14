The procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North has fired the starting gun on a £3.2bn installation and repairs framework.

EN:Procure’s framework is split into 37 lots covering a range of work including electrical, heating, roofing and brickwork and will be available for social housing projects across Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the North-west.

The existing version of the framework has delivered more than £272m of work since it was launched in 2019.

The new framework will incorporate the FAC-1 Framework Agreement and dynamic models for ESG delivering, according to EN:Procure.

>> Could Mace and Willmott Dixon’s ‘trust-based’ FAC-1 partnership signal a better way of working?

Lee Parkinson, chief executive at EN:Procure, said: “As well as delivering a great service for those that use the framework to procure installation and repairs works, the successful applicants will also need to match Efficiency North’s commitment to training and skill development, including the use of apprenticeships.”

Firms have until 1 September to return their prequalification questionnaires.