Westminster council has given permission for the first terrace of new mews homes to be built in Belgravia since the 1950s.

The residential-led scheme in Eaton Mews West has been brought forward by fund manager Fairway Capital, which claims it has a gross development value of £50m.

The scheme (pictured), which was designed by architect MSMR and will be carried out by local developer Leconfield, consists of six mews houses with rear gardens.

As well as the residential component, the project will provide 426 sq m of new office space.

The site originally provided a terrace of stables tending to the carriage horses of the local aristocracy and Royal Household Cavalry horses from the nearby Hyde Park Barracks but has operated as a car garage since the early 20th century.

Located in the Belgravia Conservation Area, the homes will retain the historic Georgian facade, with new build behind and a new mansard roof with dormer windows installed to allow five of the six homes to be three storeys tall.

New front doors, timber beams and sash windows with wrought iron flower boxes will form part of the façade restoration.

Five of the homes will be three-beds and the other will be a two-bed. Each will be around 200 sq m.

George Brooksbank, chief executive of Fairway Capital said: “Due to the significant construction costs and specialist restoration skills required to transform the Eaton Mews West site into a high-quality residential address, Fairway Capital entered into a special partnership with estate landowner Grosvenor whereby we purchased the freehold of the site from them.

“We worked collaboratively with the estate to ensure our redevelopment proposals met the high conservation standards required by both the estate and the local conservation area guidelines.

“Grosvenor also required us to work closely with local stakeholders and residents.

“This ensured no basement excavations and the redundant garage services were relocated to a sister Nine Elms site, from which it continues to serve local residents via a collect and return service.”

Construction is set to begin next month with works complete by the second quarter of 2026.

Hoare Lea has provided structural, MEP, sustainability and fire services.