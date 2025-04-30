Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire to take over heritage adviser this autumn

Two former civil servants in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have been named as the next chief executives of Historic England.

Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire will take the reins of the government heritage advisor on a job share arrangement when current chief executive Duncan Wilson retires in October.

More than 200 people applied for the job in a recruitment process launched when Wilson, who has held the role since 2015, announced his retirement in January.

Kenyatta worked at DCMS for nearly 12 years from 2007, ending her time at the government department as director of corporate strategy.

She subsequently became director of regions at Historic England in 2018, a role she has held as a job share with Squire since 2023.

She became a board trustee of the Black Cultural Archives in 2022 and chair of the Battersea Arts Centre in 2023.

Squire started her career as a government advisor on nuclear energy policy before moving onto a string of roles at the Business Department and the Treasury.

She joined Kenyatta at DCMS in 2018 as director of arts, heritage and tourism before joining Historic England in 2023.

Historic England chairman Neil Mendoza said he had been impressed by the pair’s “deep knowledge of the culture and heritage sectors, as well as insight and experience of the functioning of government”.

“Emma and Claudia have put considerable thought into their vision for Historic England. I have great confidence that their leadership will guide us through the coming years with clarity and purpose,” he said.

Kenyatta and Squire said in a joint statement: “We are absolutely delighted to be appointed as chief executive of Historic England at such an exciting time for heritage.

“Historic England is an amazing organisation with expert and dedicated staff and a strong track record of supporting and celebrating the historic environment.

“We’re looking forward to leading the organisation through its next chapter and making sure that heritage plays its full role in supporting people, communities and places.”

Historic England has around 900 staff and is based in London. It is a non-departmental public body sponsored by DCMS.