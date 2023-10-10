Appointment comes ahead of next week’s publication of assessment of country’s critical needs

A former managing director of Crossrail 2 has been appointed a new commissioner to join the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC).

Michèle Dix was boss of the Crossrail2 scheme until October 2021 before the job was mothballed because of funding issues. She was previously managing director of planning at Transport for London.

Announcing her appointment, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We need high quality infrastructure to deliver growth and boost productivity. Michèle will help ensure that the National Infrastructure Commission has the right skills and talent to help deliver the infrastructure we need.”

Commission chairman Sir John Armitt added: “Michèle’s experience in developing world class public transport systems will help inform the Commission’s ongoing work advising government on how best to promote economic growth across all regions.”

Dix, who is currently a non-executive director of Crossrail International and the Major Projects Association, will take up her new post on 1 November.

The NIC will publish its second National Infrastructure Assessment next week.