Project will draw up proposals for club-owned land around stadium

Foster & Partners is to be appointed by Manchester United to lead the development of a masterplan for the Old Trafford Stadium District.

This project will cover club-owned land surrounding the stadium and aims to create what the practice describes as “a world-class football destination”, alongside mixed-use developments intended to benefit the local community.

The masterplan will focus on attracting new residents, creating jobs, and enhancing the area as a vibrant destination for visitors from Manchester, across the UK, and internationally.

The process will involve extensive consultation with fans, community members, local authorities, and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, with their feedback incorporated into the design.

The redevelopment of the stadium itself will be a separate project, with planning commencing once the club has finalised its options. The stadium is anticipated to play a central role in the wider regeneration efforts.

Foster + Partners will also offer recommendations on how the Stadium District masterplan can align with the existing Trafford Wharfside masterplan and meet the objectives set by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority for the region.

Foster said: “I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester’s great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links.”

Collette Roche, Manchester United’s chief operating officer, added: “This is an area of Greater Manchester ready for major new investment so that it can thrive once more, and we are determined to help deliver those outcomes.”