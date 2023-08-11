Job at 7 Millbank was former headquarters of BAT

A frontrunner is finally emerging on a £100m-plus office scheme to revamp a former headquarters building a stone’s throw away from the Houses of Parliament.

The job at 7 Millbank has been in the works for some time and originally attracted bids from Mace, Wates and Skanska last spring.

Mace is understood to have pulled out of the running a while ago leaving it a fight between the latter two which Skanska appears to be winning, with the firm tipped to sign on the dotted line shortly.

One source said: “That job has taken a long time but we’ve heard it’s Skanska. They were well connected.”

The nine-storey building, which was built in two phases between 1912 and 1929 and was the head office of British American Tobacco, is getting a makeover from Make Architects.

The job for client Old Park Lane Management will involve demolishing and rebuilding the building which has suffered from corroded steelwork in the past few years.

Repairs were attempted a couple of years ago but Make said a “comprehensive overhaul” was needed to fix irreversible damage.

McGee has been on site carrying out enabling and demolition work and the scheme will involve dismantling, repairing and reconstructing the existing facade and building a new office building within. Existing Portland stone will be repaired while entrances will be upgraded, a new atrium and central staircase built along with a new roof garden at level eight of the building.

Others working on the scheme, which was given planning in 2021 by Westminster council, include QS and principal designer WT, project manager Gardiner & Theobald, structures consultant Waterman and M&E consultant Hilson Moran.

The job is due to finish by early 2026.