The 12-tower £770m Morden Wharf development was green lit by planners in 2022

A “landmark” south-east London regeneration scheme which will create a new “Greenwich quarter” and provide 1,500 new homes has been acquired by Galliard Homes and Singapore-based City Developments Limited (CDL) for an undisclosed sum.

The £167m-turnover firm Galliard and CDL confirmed they had acquired the 13.8-acre Morden Wharf development as their first joint venture from LandsecU+I and Morden College charity.

In September 2022, LandsecU+I secured planning permission for a “landmark regeneration scheme” which includes 12 residential blocks of up to 36-storeys overlooking the Thames, and a new 3.9-acre riverside park.

The 1,500 residential units on the Greenwich Peninsula will also include a “new Greenwich quarter” made up of 186,000 sq ft of commercial floor space, much of which will become shops and restaurants.

Galliard Homes declined to confirm the value of the acquisition but the Modern Wharf development was estimated to be worth £770m in 2021.

The land under development was gifted to Morden College by the charity’s founder Sir John Morden more than 300 years ago.

Labour MP Matthew Pennycook raised objections over Morden Wharf in 2021 amid concerns the scheme would have a ”detrimental impact on the existing character of the area” and damage views of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site from Greenwich Park.

Designed by OMA, others working on the Morden Wharf scheme include Chetwoods, which has designed the commercial space, QS Gardiner &Theobald, structural and M&E engineer Ramboll and landscape architect Planit.