Galliford Try has appointed Glennan Blackmore as the new managing director of its infrastructure business unit.

The division covers National Highways, local authorities and major projects with Blackmore taking over from David Lowery who was appointed earlier this year to divisional managing director of environment and infrastructure as well as becoming an executive board member.

Blackmore moves from Skanska after more than 18 years where he was in charge of that firm’s National Highways business.

Galliford Try is due to release its latest annual results next month.