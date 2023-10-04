Galliford Try has brought in a procurement specialist from Skanska to a newly created role of supply chain and procurement director.

Andrew Spencer arrives having spent 25 years at Skanska where he was most recently deputy head of procurement and supply chain at SCS, the firm’s HS2 joint venture with Strabag and Costain.

Galliford Try said he will become the functional head of supply chain and procurement professionals across the business and will reporting into Sean Blackmore, its technical services director.

The listed firm said Spencer “will be tasked with developing the business’s strategic approach to supply chain management, supporting the development of a strong and aligned supply chain to enhance delivery performance and support the business’s future growth plans”.