£8m turnover AVRS was set up more than 50 years ago

Galliford Try has paid £7m for an M&E engineering specialist set up more than 50 years ago.

AVRS was formed in 1972 and employs 95 people from offices near Sellafield in Cumbria, Middlesbrough and Drayton in Warwickshire,

The firm specialises in he water sector and in its last set of results had a turnover of £7.9m and a pre-tax profit of £1.3m for the year to September 2022.

Galliford Try said: “The acquisition is a core part of the strategic plans for Galliford Try’s Environment Division and provides the foundations for its move into adjacent sectors alongside the UK water sector.”

The firm bought the £100m water business of collapsed contractor NMCN two years ago and last year bought water specialist MCS Controls.

Galliford Try said £4.5m of the purchase price for AVRS would be paid out of its existing cash reserves.