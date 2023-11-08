Galliford Try finance director Andrew Duxbury is leaving the firm after nearly 12 years with the business to join Persimmon.

He joined in 2012 from accountant PwC to take up a role at Linden Homes, then owned by Galliford Try, before becoming its group finance director and helped oversee the sale of Linden to Vistry at the start of 2020.

Duxbury sits on the Galliford Try board with chief executive Bill Hocking and four other non-executive directors.

Hocking said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Andrew for the contribution he has made since the successful divestment of the housebuilding business in 2020 and in supporting the Group’s year on year sustainable growth. The Board wishes Andrew the very best in his new role.”

Duxbury is joining Persimmon as chief financial officer. Galliford Try said it has begun the search for his replacement with Duxbury staying to help with the transition of roles and responsibilities.