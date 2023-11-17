Galliford Try-owned Morrison Construction has been appointed to build a health innovation hub in Glasgow for Dutch investor Kadans Science Partner.

The deal, believed to be worth around £20m, is due to be finished in summer 2025 and is part of the University of Glasgow’s Riverside Innovation District.

Designed by Hawkins Brown, the hub in Govan includes both laboratory and office space for life science and health businesses, with research links to both the University of Glasgow and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

It will also be home to a ‘Digital Health Validation Lab,’ which will enhance the evaluation and validation of digital health technologies for clinical use.

Kadans is also behind a 23-storey life sciences tower in Canary Wharf which was given the green light over the summer. Architect on this scheme is KPF with others working on the deal including QS T&T Alinea.