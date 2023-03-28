Gleeds has appointed a director to head up its newly founded Dublin base as the consultant launches an expansion into the Republic of Ireland.

Barry Keogh has been named as boss of the office in the Irish capital and will be responsible for growing the firm’s presence in the logistics, commercial and residential sectors.

The subsidiary will also support the existing Belfast office, which was established in 2018, with ongoing programmes for private and public sector clients.

Keogh has more than 30 years of experience in delivering capital projects throughout Ireland and internationally.

His project management credits in Dublin include the Sisk-built Aviva Stadium, the National Convention Centre and the expansion of St James’ Gate Brewery.

The firm’s chief executive Graham Harle said: “We’ve had a presence in Belfast since 2018 and we’ve seen exceptional growth in the intervening period.

“By committing to launching a complimentary operation in Dublin, we’re able to expand our physical reach, delivering the same comprehensive remit of services to a market which is performing well in the face of global challenges.”

Keogh added: “We have set ourselves some ambitious growth targets and I’m confident that the market here is going to respond well to Gleeds’ broad offering.”

Other big construction consultants with offices in Belfast include Turner & Townsend, Currie & Brown, Mace, Arcadis and CBRE.