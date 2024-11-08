New arrival spent more than 25 years at RLF

Gleeds has appointed a new regional director for its businesses in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Dorothy Robertson will be based in the consultant’s office in Glasgow and will oversee more than 50 staff.

The firm’s Scotland and Northern Ireland business has provided consultancy services to major clients including tech firms Microsoft and Amazon and accountant PwC.

Robertson has joined from MGAC, having previously worked for 28 years at Robinson Low Francis (RLF) which was snapped up by the US firm three years ago.

At RLF, where she was an executive partner, she headed its cost consultancy and project management services across Scotland.

Brian McArdle, incoming UK managing director at Gleeds, said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Dorothy to the business and I’m personally looking forward to working with her in supporting clients from our Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast offices.”