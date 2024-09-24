Gleeds is moving to new offices in London’s Fitzrovia next year after two decades in Marylebone.

The consultant is taking 13,000 sq ft of space at 60 Berners Street in January having been at New Cavendish Street for the past 20 years.

It will be based across the lower ground, ground and fifth floors, with the lower ground floor to be used as a multi-purpose event space.

The firm’s new home has been built by McLaren for a team including Schroders Capital. The building has been designed by Emrys Architects.