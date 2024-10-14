Ministers have pledged to boost eight ‘growth-driving’ sectors as part of the government’s industrial strategy.

The government today published a consultation paper on its strategy which is called ”Invest 2035” and aims to “ease the investor journey and create long-term, inclusive, secure and sustainable growth.”

It said it will channel support to advanced manufacturing; clean energy industries; creative industries; defence; digital and technologies; financial services; life sciences and professional and business services.

The government will prioritise “subsectors” within these eight broad areas “where there is evidence that policy can address barriers to growth” and create “sector plans” to be published as part of the final strategy alongside a multi-year spending review in the spring.

It said: “Ambitious and targeted sector plans will be designed in partnership with business, devolved governments, regions, experts, and other stakeholders, through bespoke arrangements tailored to each sector.”

The publication of the consultation paper came as the government hailed £63bn of private funding for UK projects, at its International Investment Summit today. The full list of projects - some of which have been announced previously - include airport expansions, data centres, green infrastructure and energy projects. (See full list in the box below)

Rachel Reeves, chancellor of the exchequer, said the investments are “a sign of the confidence in the British economy”.

“It matters because it will support the growth of businesses big and small across the U.K. Helping them create new jobs and making people better off,” she said.

Later at the summit, Keir Starmer pledged to get rid of unnecessary regulation, describing it as the “biggest supply-side problem we have in our country”.

He said: “We’ve also got to look at regulation – across the piece.

“Where it is needlessly holding back the investment we need to take our country forward, where it is stopping us building the homes, the data centres, the warehouses, grid connectors, roads, trainlines, you name it…then mark my words, we will get rid of it.”

He added: “We will rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment, we will march through the institutions and we will make sure that every regulator in this country, especially our economic and competition regulators, takes growth as seriously as this room does”.

The final industrial strategy will be published in spring 2025, alongside a multi-year spending review. The six-week consultation, which opened today, asks for input on 35 questions, including how the most important “sub-sectors” should be identified, how the government’s proposed Industry Strategy Council can best support the strategy and how it should be monitored and evaluated.