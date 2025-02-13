Under plans ruled illegal five years ago, third runway would have been open next year

Heathrow has outlined plans for a multi-billion pound, privately funded investment programme to build a third runway at the airport.

Last month, chancellor Rachel Reeves said she supported proposals for a third runway at the UK’s busiest airport – 10 years after the Davies Commission recommended its expansion to the then Cameron government.

In a speech at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant earlier this week, Heathrow boss Thomas Woldbye said: “This privately funded programme will upgrade existing infrastructure while laying the groundwork for a third runway, boosting UK investment and economic growth, with tangible benefits felt this year.”

Heathrow said work would also include expanding T2 and reconfiguring T5 to boost passenger capacity.

Woldbye said Heathrow will submit its third runway proposals to the government this summer.

He added that the project “can only go ahead if we meet the rules on noise, air quality and carbon that the government sets out in the Airports National Policy Statement”.

Under previous plans for expansion – subsequently abandoned after the courts ruled illegal proposals to build a third runway because of climate change concerns – Heathrow was planning to build large parts of it offsite.

A shortlist of 18 sites was drawn up in 2019 to pitching for the chance to become one of the four construction centres.

Sites owned by steelwork contractor Severfield as well as ones run by Balfour Beatty and Tarmac were all in the running for the work at the time the job was pulled.

Heathrow’s then expansion director Phil Wilbraham, now a non-executive director at Keltbray, told Building in 2019 the hubs would be used to keep the number of site workers required at Heathrow down to around 10,000 people.

Under these proposals, construction of a new runway was expected to start in 2022 with the new runway due to open at the end of 2026 with the entire scheme completed in 2033.

A new runway would involve diverting rivers, moving roads and rerouting the M25 through a tunnel under the new runway.