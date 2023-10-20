A High Court judge has dismissed Tottenham Hotspur’s objections to a £2bn mixed-use scheme in the shadow of the club’s stadium in North London.

Lendlease was granted approval for its 3,000-home scheme last year despite objections from Tottenham, who subsequently took the planning authority to court over the matter.

The club claimed Haringey Council had failed to lawfully assess heritage impacts on the local area, that it had “unlawfully relied upon the s.106 agreement” and planning conditions to ensure crowd control impacts would be appropriately addressed, and that it had failed to failed to lawfully apply the agent of change principle.

But in a judgement handed down on Wednesday morning, Mr Justice Sani rejected all three of these grounds, dismissing the claim.

The decision clears the way for the scheme, which would see the 1960s Love Lane estate and nearby buildings levelled and replaced with new homes, along with between 7,200 sq m and 41,300 sq m of commercial and community floor space, including a new library and learning centre.

Masterplanned by Studio Egret West, the proposals also include the construction of a new public park measuring 5,300 sq m and a public square measuring 3,500 sq m.

Plans were approved by the council in August 2022, despite the club raising concerns that “serious flaws” in the scheme posed a risk to public safety because of the near one million people who pass through the area each year on their way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs’ stadium, designed by Populous, opened in 2019 and is the largest club stadium in London and the third largest in England.

The new development would be located between the 62,000-seat stadium and the nearest transport hub, White Hart Lane overground station.

Tottenham has its own plans for a 844-home residential development in the area, which was hit by an eight-month delay over the summer due to the second staircase rule.