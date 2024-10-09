Several major London fit-out schemes being carried out by ISG have now been transferred across to rival firms.

Site hoardings for Mace and Structure Tone have gone up at the stricken contractor’s jobs at 21 Moorfields and nearby 20 Ropemaker, both in Moorgate.

ISG was carrying out fit-out work at the new home of Deutsche Bank at 21 Moorfields with the bank moving out of its previous premises at 75 London Wall earlier this year ahead of that building being redeveloped by Multiplex.

ISG finally moved onto the job, which had an estimated contract value of more than £150m, last summer.

The scheme, built by Sir Robert McAlpine for Landsec, was held up by a series of delays, having been originally due to finish in March 2022.

A few hundred yards away, Structure Tone signs have gone up at 20 Ropemaker which is set to be the new home of Linklaters.

The law firm, one of the legal profession’s so-called Magic Circle, appointed ISG earlier this year to carry out work on the 300,000 sq ft scheme which, along with neighbouring 22 Ropemaker, was built by Skanska and reached practical completion earlier this year. Linklaters is understood to be taking all 17 levels of the 20 Ropemaker development.

Mace is also understood to have won fit-out work at the 40 Leadenhall building, also in the City of London.

It is understood that ISG had won this job working for US law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which is set to swap its headquarters at the Gherkin for the Make-designed building that Mace is now set to complete.

In all, Mace has taken on around 100 ISG staff on temporary contracts across the group.

ISG collapsed into administration last month with the loss of close to 2,500 jobs. EY has been appointed administrator.