Scheme would see demolition of inter-war building for office-led redevelopment

Orms-designed proposals to redevelop an inter-war office building that fronts both Soho Square and Dean Street are being recommended for approval by Westminster City Council planning officers.

The practice’s designs would deliver a new building with 8,269 sq m of floorspace, a boost of around 15% on the current structure. It would also deliver three levels of roof terraces and a new pedestrian route between Dean Street and Soho Square. The scheme is targeting a BREEAM “outstanding” rating.

Orms’ proposals for the eight-storey building were drawn up for US property firm Hines, which owns the current structure. It houses a Tesco supermarket on Dean Street in a section that was reclad in the 1990s.

Hines is acting as the development manager while project manager is M3 Consulting. Others working on the job included planning consultant Gerald Eve, structural engineer Ramboll, QS Gardiner & Theobald, acoustic consultant Buro Happold and sustainability consultant Cundall.

The current building’s Soho Square elevation is white and has Art Deco styling, however the replacement block – which would be next to the grade II*-listed French Protestant Church – would be in dark terracotta-coloured concrete.

The basement and ground floor levels of the proposals are for retail and restaurant use, with two new units and a double-height events space inspired by the Soho Bazaar indoor market that operated on the site from the 19th century.

Westminster’s planning committee will meet next Tuesday to consider the proposals.