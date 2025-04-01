Scheme was halted five years ago after former owner went bust

Homes England has agreed a deal to purchase the site of a former shopping centre in Nottingham for a 1,000-home regeneration project designed by BDP.

The agency has been confirmed as the buyer of the former Broadmarsh site, along with land to the west of the Green Heart park, a multi-storey car park, the grade II-listed Severns House and a former college site.

The Heatherwick-masterplanned development is expected to bring forward around 1,000 homes, 20,000 sq m of retail, office and community spaces. BDP was picked to deliver the original masterplan in 2023.

The next stage of the project will include carrying out demolition and enabling works to attract private developers.

The shopping centre was partially demolished and has remained largely derelict since former owner Intu went into administration in 2020, meaning work on a project to revamp the site, which Sir Robert McAlpine was carrying out, was halted.

A spokesperson for Homes England said Broadmarsh is Nottingham’s “top priority regeneration project”.

The shopping centre project is part of the regeneration of the wider Broadmarsh area , which has include the establishment of a new Nottingham College hub, the opening of the Central Library, Broad Marsh bus station, car park, and completion of the Green Heart park.

Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “The acquisition is a major milestone in the city council’s vision of regeneration for this area of Nottingham.

“We have worked closely with the council since 2022 to provide professional advice and support. Now that we have acquired the site, our teams will be working with partners to attract the right developer to deliver the new homes, employment spaces and leisure facilities necessary to create a vibrant city centre neighbourhood that the people of Nottingham can be proud of.”