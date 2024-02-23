A maintenance depot for HS2 in Buckinghamshire has been given the green light by the county council.

The infrastructure maintenance depot will be halfway between the villages of Calvert and Steeple Claydon. It will include workshops, offices, storage and training facilities as well as a base for the British Transport Police.

Designed by WSP, working with Grimshaw and landscape practice Grant Associates, the depot is now one third less of the size it was supposed to be.

HS2 said track layout has been reduced and simplified in order to speed up construction and cut disruption for the community. This smaller footprint also means that there will be 600,000 cu m less excavation required. The depot will run for 24 hours a day, seven days a week with around 300 people working there.

The earthworks and landscaping are being delivered by HS2’s main works contractor EKFB, a team made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial and Bam Nuttall.

A separate contractor will be appointed to build the depot.