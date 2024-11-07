Full screen in popup Previous

More than 1,000 guests packed into the Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane for the 2024 Building Awards.

Major winners include Mace for Contractor of the Year, CPC for Consultant of the Year (over 100 staff) and UCL Marshgate for Building’s Project of the Year.

The event was hosted by comedian Tom Allen who introduced the final award of the night – CEO of the Year which went to Dan Labbad, the chief executive of the Crown Estate.

Other winners included Reds10, Ryder Architecture and RLB.

You can scroll through a selection of pictures from last night’s event above and find details of all the winners here.

All pictures by Steve Pope