Housing developer Caudwell has topped out a £2bn scheme in Mayfair that is being billed as the most luxurious residential development in the world.

The 1 Mayfair scheme takes up half a city block in the prime central London neighbourhood but will contain just 24 homes, with prices starting at £35m.

Construction of the scheme’s superstructure and 27 metre-deep basement has now been completed by Careys, with full completion expected for spring 2026.

Mace is construction manager on the project, which has been designed by New York architect Robert Stern and started development in 2020.

Once complete, it will offer residents five-star ‘hotel-style’ services including a concierge, valet parking, 24-hour security, a health spa and a 20 metre swimming pool.

Its homes are a mix of townhouses, penthouses and apartments set around a central garden, with the building containing numerous entertainment spaces, lounges and an entrance rotunda with a hand-painted fresco ceiling.

Residents will also have use of a “crystal gallery” containing more than a thousand cast-glass pieces which is intended as a contemporary take on the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.

John Caudwell, the founder of Caudwell Group, said the scheme’s topping out marked the advanced stage of construction for a project which will be “timeless in terms of its architecture, design and build quality, setting a benchmark for London living and luxury design for centuries to come”.

Caudwell, who founded phone retailer Phones 4u and is now estimated to be worth around £1.6bn, gave the Conservative party £500,000 before the 2019 general election but switched his support to Labour this year, saying the party under Keir Starmer was committed to GDP growth.