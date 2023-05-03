Rider Levett Bucknall is expecting income to have topped the £100m mark when it files its accounts later this year.

The firm said revenue for the year to April will be around the £107m figure, up from £88m last time, with the company expecting 10% growth in the coming 12 months.

RLB chief executive Andy Reynolds said around 80% of its turnover is from the UK with the remainder coming from Europe. He added the firm was benefitting from a tech boom such as burgeoning demand for data centres.

Around half of RLB’s work is from London with the firm set to move into new premises at the Shard at the beginning of next month.

It has been based in the Salesforce tower at 110 Bishopsgate for the past four years but is taking more space, around 16,000 sq ft, at London’s tallest tower with an office on the 11th floor.

Its new home will have room for 162 desks as well as touch down workstations with RLB’s overall employee numbers now standing at 1,025 – an 8.5% rose on last year’s 945.

Meanwhile, the firm has bought German property consultancy MTM Project Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Set up in 2003, the 10-strong business provides cost and project management and advisory services to clients including Amazon, Tishman Speyer, Westfield and Whitbread.

Reynolds said: “The joining together of our expertise enables us to better support our global clients expanding into German markets and advise German clients carrying out projects internationally.”

RLB’s Europe business has offices in Amsterdam and Madrid.