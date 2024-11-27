Balfour Beatty Vinci team says work will focus on structures taking line into new station at Curzon Street

Work to inspect several of the HS2 bridges affected by welding problems at Severfield is set to begin in January, according to tender documents advertising for the work.

The notice for third party welding services has been posted by Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV), the joint venture team which is carrying out work on the line into Birmingham Curzon Street.

It states that work will start at the end of January and last for two years with the value of the deal put at between £250,000 and £500,000.

Published last month, the documents add: “This procurement package outlines the scope of services required from a third-party company to provide welding inspection services for the construction of key steel structures as part of the HS2 Curzon Approach Viaducts.

“The assets include the Duddeston Junction Viaduct and Curzon 2 (supplied by Martifer), Saltley Canal Under Bridge, Lawley Middleway and Curzon 3 Tripods (supplied by Severfield UK). These structures involve critical steelwork, including prefabrication and onsite assembly, which require independent, qualified inspection services to ensure adherence to project specifications and quality standards.”

Martifer is a Portuguese steelwork firm and is understood not to be implicated by the quality concerns.

In the documents, BBV, which has been contacted for comment, add: “The third-party company is expected to provide comprehensive welding inspection services, including but not limited to visual inspections, non-destructive testing (NDT), certification and reporting.”

The notice also states there will be “scheduled inspections at the fabrication plants of Martifer and Severfield UK to ensure compliance with ITP, Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) and NDT procedures” while the inspections will also “verify that welders are certified in accordance with BS EN ISO 9606-1 and maintain a record of welder qualifications”.

The documents add that the scope of services include: “Review and verify welding processes, including joint preparations, fit-up and perform inspections during welding to check welding parameter comply with the WPS.

“Ensure that the welding consumable are suitable for the process and stored in a controlled environment eg temperature, humidity. Oversee the NDT (Visual, MPI and UT) and ensure that these tests meet the required acceptance criteria as per SCEW 1800. This includes reviewing and certifying the results of NDT methods performed on welds.”

The BBV team also wants “weekly progress reports on the status of inspections, findings and corrective actions needed for non-compliant work [and for third party to] inspect all field welds during the onsite assembly of the steel components at the project locations (Duddeston Junction Viaduct, Curzon 2, Saltley Canal Under Bridge, Lawley Middleway and Curzon 3 Tripods) [and] ensure that welding operations adhere to approved WPS and project standards.

“[The third party will] conduct inspection and verification of joint preparation, welding parameters, intermediate passes and final weld visual inspection. Oversee the NDT (Visual, MPI and UT) and ensure that these tests meet the required acceptance criteria as per SCEW 1800. This includes reviewing and certifying the results of NDT methods performed on welds.”

Severfield, which has been contacted for comment, said the problem to fix welding on several bridges would cost it more than £20m when it published its interim results yesterday morning.

HS2 later confirmed the issue had hit nine of its structures and added: “A comprehensive review has been undertaken to determine the extent of the further action required. We are working closely with the company and our supply chain to address the issue.

“This will not impact on the safety or quality of the operational railway which is being designed to the highest standards.”