A total of 39 businesses have been suspended from installing new insultation in people’s homes after they were found to have carried out poor quality work under two government-funded schemes.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said that checks by the government-backed quality scheme TrustMark have uncovered examples of substandard solid wall insulation fitted since 2022 under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) 4 and Great British Insulation Scheme.

DESNZ said the government has suspended the companies from the scheme and instructed them to pay to fix the problems. It has told energy regulator Ofgem to take oversight of the work required to put the problems right.

Examples of substandard installation ranged from missing or incomplete paperwork, insufficient ventilation, or missing or exposed insulation, which if left unchecked could lead to damp and mould.

More than 65,000 households have had insulation fitted through the two schemes.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, minister for energy consumers, said: “I know this news will be concerning for people who have had external or internal wall insulation fitted through either scheme we have inherited.

“That is why we are taking action to put this right, forcing installers to fix any poor-quality installations as soon as possible and at their own expense.”

DESNZ has not identified the businesses suspended.