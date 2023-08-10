The apprenticeship levy should be made more flexible to help firm invest in workers to plug the green skills gap in the capital, according to a City of London Corporation report.

The current inflexibility of the Apprenticeship Levy, as well as inconsistencies in the s106 policies that dictate developer contributions, are major causes for concern in the sector, the report said.

Six main recommendations also included the development of entry-level sustainability training and apprenticeships, a PR campaign targeting schools to promote the sector’s green opportunities, and the creation of an easily accessible way to collect and share data on project pipelines and workforce skills shortages.

The Construction Industry Training Board predicts a surge in construction labour demand in central London, reaching over a quarter of a million by 2027.

There is also an annual demand for roughly 35,000 non-construction professionals in the built environment sector.

Shravan Josh, chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transport Committee, said: “The built environment is critical in supporting central London’s transition to a more sustainable economy.

“Buildings have substantial carbon footprints, so reducing emissions in the sector will be pivotal for addressing climate change.

“Ensuring technical education, such as through apprenticeships, offers a range of flexible training routes towards new jobs, which will be essential to delivering on sustainability ambitions.”

The City of London’s Skills for a Sustainable Skyline taskforce, which has been joined by more than 300 built environment organisations, has committed to sustained engagement with the government to promote a reformed Apprenticeship Levy and s106 policy

It is also convening with employers, owners, leaseholders, local government and training providers to explore how they can work collaboratively to upskill the sector’s workforce.