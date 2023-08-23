A small fraction of the £1.9bn in housing funding handed back to the Treasury last month could deliver £10bn in economic benefits annually if spent on retrofit, according to a new study.

Research by think tank Demos and the Centre for Ageing Better claims that spending just £625m each year on improving safety, heating and accessibility would remove potentially fatal hazards in 520,000 homes each year.

There are currently 3.5 million homes in England that pose a serious threat to their occupants’ health and the report recommended several policies to facilitate a massive uptake in home improvement work.

The report claimed that every £1 invested in repair and improvement generated £2 in economic benefits, a ratio it said was much higher than that of housebuilding.

Andrew O’Brien, Director of Policy and Impact at Demos, said: “At a time when politicians are scrambling for policies that can unlock economic growth, addressing the poor quality of British homes is a political no-brainer.

“Investing in home improvement means more jobs, higher wages and life-changing apprenticeships.

“It’s a political lever that can turbo charge productivity and ensure greater value for the taxpayer.”