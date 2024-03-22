The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) has launched a new framework to encourage “responsible experimentation” with AI on public projects.

Guidance set out in the report will help civil servants working on projects worth more than £805bn to utilise AI to boost productivity and efficiency.

The IPA plans to work with cross-government AI leaders on a series of innovative pilots, with successful experiments having the potential to be rolled out more broadly.

Under the new framework, the upskilling of project delivery professionals in data analytics and AI will be accelerated.

The report also recommended removing barriers to sharing data where appropriate, by developing common standards, infrastructure and processes.

Cabinet Office minister of state, Baroness Neville-Rolfe, said: “The innovation we are seeing in data analytics and AI has the potential to significantly benefit government project delivery and, even more important, to save the taxpayer money.

“The importance of greater collaboration between government and its partners, to create the right conditions for innovation to thrive is also highlighted in the new framework.”