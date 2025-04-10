Firm has taken on several former staff notably in fit out with new division headed by ex-ISG boss Lee Phillips

The collapse of contractor ISG last year was “a reminder” of the need for sustainable profits for contractors, the chief executive of Wates has said.

ISG held more than £1bn of government contracts when it fell into administration last September and more than 2,000 workers were made redundant as a result of its failure.

In his chief executive’s review for Wates’ accounts for the year to 31 December 2024, published on Tuesday, Eoghan O’Lionaird wrote the collapse was a “reminder of the need to find a fair sharing of risk between customers and contractors”.

O’Lionaird told Building it was a “terrible event for the industry at large to see ISG go to the wall”.

He said risk sharing was a “multifaceted challenge”, admitting that on the delivery side contractors had “at times over history been overly focused on revenue and not profits”.

“We have allowed ourselves to take on projects which we might be able to deliver, but the profit margins were so thin, we were always putting ourselves and the projects and indeed our customers at risk,” he said.

O’Lionaird said Wates had “a strong view that there has to be fair sharing of the risk so that customers get good value from the product that is delivered” and that “sustainable profit” was in everybody in the industry’s interest.

According to its latest accounts, Wates took on “several” ISG projects last year as well as taking on some of its employees including the former head of ISG’s collapsed fit out arm, Lee Phillips.

“When ISG did succumb, we were contacted by a range of customers, both private and public, asking if we could help, and we engaged constructively,” O’Lionaird old Building.

“We were not able to support in all of them simply because of our capacity, but where we could help and where we had the supply chain and not our in house skills, we were pleased to offer advice, in some cases, take on the projects.”

Phillips is now in charge of a newly created business at Wates which will focus on commercial fit out and refurbishment work in London.

Former ISG major projects divisional director Jason Sharp has reunited with Phillips along with a former commercial director of ISG International, Scott McCulloch, who takes up the same role at Wates. The new team currently employs 20 staff.

Pre-tax profit at Wates slumped 94% to £2.6m last year, as a result of investments, housebuilding cost pressures, and a pension transfer which resulted in a £28.8m exceptional charge. Turnover was up 9% to £2.3bn.