ISG is set to win the race to fit out one of the Bloomberg buildings in the City of London seven years after the scheme was completed.

The Foster & Partners-designed project opened in 2017 but the Bloomberg South building was never fitted out.

ISG, which is working on £120m-plus job to fit out the Square Mile offices of law firm Linklaters, won an initial deal for the scheme to carry out work across one floor but has now picked up the contract for the remaining four floors with the value of the work worth around £80m.

Firms working on the initiative include project manager Buro Four, cost consultant Exigere and M&E consultant Sweco. Architect is Fosters.

Bloomberg’s headquarters are effectively split between the North and South building, which share a common basement and are connected via link bridges on the upper levels.

Meanwhile, ISG is this week understood to have started work on site at the Google headquarters building in King’s Cross. The firm beat Overbury to the £150m deal last year.