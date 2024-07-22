ISG’s director of strategy and innovation has joined Severfield as its group strategy and business development director.

In a post on LinkedIn, Helen Gawor said her role at the country’s biggest steelwork contractor was “to develop future growth strategies, enhance overall operational efficiency and manage business acquisition and integration processes”.

She joined ISG in October 2022 after nearly six years at GKR Scaffolding where she was a strategy director. She left ISG in May but only announced her new role last week.

Her move comes as ISG looks to complete the sale of the business to a new owner.

Its chairman Matt Roche said on 5 July the firm, for eight years owned by a US investor called Cathexis, was set to be sold “within the coming days”.

It is understood the new owner is from South Africa but no official confirmation of the deal – or a predicted management shake-up – has been announced so far. Building understands US red tape is behind the hold-up with a deal set to be signed off soon.