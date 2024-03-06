John F Hunt has brought in a regional build director from Balfour Beatty to a new role of operations director at its demolition and civils business.

The division, called John F Hunt Ltd, also includes structures with Darren Potter starting work there this week.

His CV also includes spells at John Laing, where he started as a project engineer, Laing O’Rourke, that took in more than 12 years, and Careys where he was head of delivery.

The firm said: “Previously involved in tendering and delivery of complex schemes with values upwards of £60m, his aptitude for negotiation, execution and hand over of high-profile projects will be an asset to the business.”

His background includes aviation and MoD work as well as HS2 and nuclear schemes.

Potter is being joined at the firm next week by Nick Blackman, formerly a pre-construction director at General Demolition. He will become a pre-construction lead at Hunt when he joins next Monday.

In its last set of results, John F Hunt said it expected workloads to remain buoyant in 2024.

The firm said income was up 44% to £157m in the year to March 2023 with pre-tax profit up 73% to £9.5m. Revenue at its demolition and civils arm was up 15% to £67m while turnover at its biggest arm, regeneration, doubled to £79m.