Scheme at 220 Blackfriars one of several set to built in coming years at central London construction hotspot

JRL has been appointed principal contractor on a £400m mixed-use scheme on Blackfriars Road in London.

The 220 Blackfriars Road job is the latest development on the street which will see a £1bn three-tower scheme built higher up at 18 Blackfrairs.

The job at 220 is for developer JTRE London and will feature a pair of 22 and 15-storey towers as well as Almshouse with 64 affordable homes for Southwark Charites.

It will also include a community centre and gardens as well as retail and a restaurant at ground floor level.

JRL’s package is worth around £30m and includes piling, basement box and superstructure work.

Others working on the scheme include executive architect EPR, M&E engineer Hoare Lea and façade engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan.

JRL-owned Midgard is one of four firms bidding a £300m contract at 18 Blackfriars to build two residential towers at the site which is being developed by Hines.

Last November, JRL signed a deal with a Malaysian conglomerate IJM Corporation which has seen the firm take a 50% stake in the business set up by John Reddington nearly 30 years ago.

In the year to March 2024, IJM had a turnover of RM5.92bn (£1.1bn) and posted a pre-tax profit of RM964m (£172m).

The deal was inked after Reddington described its last two financial years as among the most challenging in the firm’s 30 year history. In its last set of results, JRL narrowed pre-tax losses to £36m on revenue up 8.5% to £826m in 2023.