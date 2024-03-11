Former Battersea Power Station director Kevin Bundy has joined growing property developer Murray Twohig Developments as a partner.

Bundy will reunite with several of his former colleagues from the power station at his new employer, which specialises in mixed-use schemes in the UK.

Murray Twohig was founded six years ago by William Murray and David Twohig, who worked together on Battersea Power Station.

Twohig was the scheme’s chief development officer and head of design and placemaking while Murray was director of property marketing firm Wordsearch.

The firm’s consultancy arm has since provided strategy on more than 500 million sq ft of development, including Earls Court and Olympia in London, Sony Center in Berlin and the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco.

Its development arm was launched in 2022 and last year secured planning approval for a 42 acre redevelopment of a naval base in Gosport, called Daedalus Waterfront, which is being developed in joint venture with Orwell Real Estate, Patron Capital and Homes England.

Bundy left Battersea Power Station in 2019 and later spent an 18-month stint as development director at Soho House, where he oversaw the opening of five new locations for the members club brand.

He said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining Murray Twohig Developments, jumping straight in on one of the country’s most exciting regeneration projects at Daedalus Waterfront whilst supporting business plans to grow the number of sites across the country.

“Having worked with the team previously, I look forward to delivering more exceptional places such as Battersea Power Station and now at Daedalus.”

Twohig added: “With Kevin’s track record of delivery at the very highest level, we are massively expanding our capability – to create powerful, viable and popular visions, that we can now bring to life.

“As we’ve shown at Daedalus Waterfront, it’s an approach that works. We’re on the look-out for more sites and new opportunities where we can bring our global expertise and progressive approach.”