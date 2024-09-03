Hawkins Brown and Mae working on TfL’s plans to build four blocks on grade II-listed underground station’s car park

Labour has overturned the previous government’s rejection of a controversial housing scheme in north London designed by Hawkins Brown and Mae.

The 350-home redevelopment of Cockfosters tube station car park was blocked by former transport secretary Grant Shapps in March 2022 after it amassed more than 2,500 objections from locals.

Enfield council had approved the plans the previous month despite an outcry over the height of the scheme and the loss of car parking spaces around the station, the northernmost on the Piccadilly Line.

Designed for Connected Living London, a joint venture between Transport for London and Grainger, the proposals span four blocks up to 14 storeys in height and will result in the loss of almost all of the grade II-listed station’s car park.

The 1.36ha plot will also include 4,200 sq m of public space, bicycle parking and commercial space, with 40% of the homes to be affordable.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the government’s decision allow the “exciting” plans to go ahead by reversing Shapps’ ruling.

“Building homes right next to public transport connections is a key part of our plans to deliver the high-quality homes Londoners need,” he said.

“This important project will deliver new commercial space, increase green space and, most importantly, it will provide the affordable housing that I have pledged to deliver for Londoners.”

Transport secretary Louise Haigh added: “This government is committed to getting Britain building and working with local leaders to boost regional growth.

“I’m delighted to finally unblock this important project to kickstart the development of hundreds of much needed new homes in Enfield.”

Connected Living London said it would now update the design of the scheme to respond to the latest fire safety requirements, likely to be reference to the need for second staircases in buildings taller than 18m in height.

Shapps’ rejection, which used a little known power requiring his consent for development on land owned by Transport for London, was welcomed by local Conservative MP Theresa Villiers, a long standing opponent of the scheme who lost her Chipping Barnet seat in July’s general election to Labour’s Dan Tomlinson.