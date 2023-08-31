Business case for Scotland job due to be finalised next year

Laing O’Rourke has signed a pre-construction services agreement to build a new hospital in Scotland with an expected price tag of £700m.

The job for NHS Lanarkshire involves building the new complex just outside the middle of Airdrie.

The scheme has been drawn up by Glasgow practice Keppie Design and will be built at a 142ha site called Wester Moffat Farm.

It will include wards with 100 per cent single occupancy rooms as well as operating theatres, and emergency, endoscopy, infectious diseases, critical care, renal, radiotherapy, imaging and outpatient departments.

O’Rourke will now support the health board in progressing from outline plans to a full business case and to finalise the design, construction methodology, cost and programme.

The scheme, called the Monklands Replacement Project, is planned to be Scotland’s first fully digital and net zero carbon hospital.

The business case is expected to be finalised next year with the new hospital eyeing a 2031 opening.

O’Rourke’s recent hospital jobs include the Louisa Martindale Building in Brighton and the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where it was drafted in to complete after original builder Carillion went bust.