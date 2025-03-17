Landsec has submitted plans for the first phase of homes at its £1.4bn Mayfield development next door to Manchester Piccadilly train station.

Nearly 900 homes are included in the plans for Mayfield Park alongside shops, restaurants, cafés, a health and wellbeing club and community spaces.

The scheme has been designed by architects Studio Egret West and Shedkm with other parts of the first phase of the development including 325,000 sq ft of office space across two buildings and a cycle park with space for hundreds of bikes.

>> See also: Mayfield, Manchester: a park for the people

The first office building has been designed by Morris + Company and will run across 230,000 sq ft. It is due to start on site later this year.

Work on the second office, a 95,000 sq ft building called the Poulton has designed by Bennetts Associates will start afterwards along with the cycle parking hub, which has been designed by Studio Egret West.

The redevelopment Mayfield Park, also designed by Studio Egret West, opened three years ago and was previously a brownfield site.

Others working on the team include project manager Deloitte and cost consultant Arcadis, engineers WSP and Buro Happold as well as planning consultant Gerald Eve.

Last month, Landsec said it would be scaling back the amount of office work it carries out in the future, having unveiled plans for a £2bn sell-off of parts of its office-led assets over the next five years to fund an expansion into residential.