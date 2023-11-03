Lendlease finance veteran John Clark has left the firm, the company has confirmed.

The Australian, who turns 53 next month, was chief financial officer of the UK business having spent close to 25 years at the firm both in the UK and Australia. He spent the past six years in London.

Lendlease said he “has decided to move on from the company” adding that “his commitment to building inclusive teams have made significant contributions to the business, and we thank him enormously for this”.

The firm, whose former Europe boss Neil Martin left last month, said that Liz Ellett, previously group head of internal audit, has relocated from Australia to London to take up the CFO role.