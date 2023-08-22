Lendlease has been appointed to build a new £150m conference centre in Gateshead, with work set to begin later this year.

The contractor was picked by Gateshead Council’s development partner Ask:PATRIZIA to deliver The Sage International Conference Centre at Gateshead Quays.

It comes shortly after the local authority’s planning committee approved revised plans for the 61,440 sq m riverside scheme in the north-eastern town, which included the re-location of the planned 344-room hotel and the creation of an urban park.

The conference centre will also include a 5,720 sq m exhibition space, 2,520 sq m of adaptable meeting space, 17 conference rooms and a banqueting suite.

David Cadiot, executive general manager of UK Regions for Lendlease, said: “Lendlease has a track record of building, designing and project managing some of the world’s greatest sporting and entertainment venues.

“We’ll bring the know how to create an exceptional venue, one which local people will be hugely proud to have on their doorstep.”

>>See also:Cladding costs totalling £150m send Lendlease into the red

At the beginning of this year, the scheme was awarded £20m from central government’s Levelling Up Fund Round 2.

Designed by HOK Architects, the project team also includes Cundall as engineers and Core Five as quantity surveyors.

Australian firm Lendlease last week posted a pre-tax loss from continuing operations of A$238m (£122m). Chief executive Tony Lombardo largely attributed the loss building safety remediation costs.”.