London’s boroughs have come together to unveil a list of key infrastructure projects which they say are essential to the capital’s future growth.

London Councils, the umbrella group for the city’s 33 local authorities, launched the London Infrastructure Framework at the UKREIIF conference in Leeds yesterday.

Major infrastructure proposals such as the Bakerloo line extension, the Euston HS2 terminus, mothballed in March by the government, and the continuation of the Elizabeth line to Kent were identified as opportunities to accelerate growth in the capital.

The Bakerloo line extension and Crossrail 2, which are worth a combined £36bn were put on hold in March 2021 because of funding issues in the wake of the hit on public finances because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Bakerloo extension is due to run from the Elephant & Castle to Lewisham via the Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate while Crossrail 2 will run from Alexandra Palace in the north to Wimbledon in the south.

The London Infrastructure Framework aims to promote more efficient planning and delivery of infrastructure and enable a more united London voice to help schemes access funding.

Speaking at the launch event, deputy mayor of London Jules Pipe said: “This roadmap articulates the investible opportunities but it is also a really useful document for slamming down on the table in front of ministers in the future and saying you have got to support this.”

Consultant Metro Dynamics looked at 180 infrastructure jobs across the capital and found that 67 met the filtering criteria, which required projects to encourage the development of polycentric city, push forward the net zero agenda and support inclusive growth.

The listed schemes are split into four categories: pan-London schemes such as the West London Orbital, Thames Tideway and Crossrail 2; sub-regional schemes like Silvertown Tunnel; growth catalysts such as Beam Park station in Havering; and strategic pilots such as the plastic roads initiative and the Haringey decentralised heat network.