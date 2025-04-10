Archway plans, which include 27-storey tower, had been recommended for rejection

Sadiq Khan has called in another student accommodation scheme after Islington council said it would reject the plan.

The London mayor said at the end of last month he will make himself the planning authority for the Baltic Wharf scheme in Paddington.

Make Architects’ plans for a 20-storey student accommodation scheme were rejected for the second time by Westminster council in January.

Now he has written to Islington council to say he will also make the decision on the Archway Campus scheme in north London.

This will see the redevelopment of the former Holborn Union Hospital on a 1.5 ha site in Archway.

The scheme has faced local opposition, including from Islington North MP and former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, over the height and appearance of the planned 27-storey student tower which has been designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects.

Built as a Victorian workhouse infirmary, the buildings at the site became a hospital and later a medical teaching campus but have been vacant since 2013.

Under plans brought forward by Seven Capital, three historic buildings would be refurbished and extended, mostly for 87 market sale homes.

Three buildings constructed in the second half of the 20th century would be demolished and replaced with three new blocks comprising 91 affordable homes.

Grid Architects is responsible for retrofitting and extending the heritage buildings, while Niall McLaughlin has designed the new build masterplan, including three affordable housing blocks and two student buildings.

The student tower would see space for nearly 250 students.