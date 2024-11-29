Labour politician had set out vision for transport just yesterday

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after reportedly admitting that she pled guilty to a criminal offence more than a decade ago.

The former secretary of state told police she had lost her phone during a mugging but later discovered it had not been taken and pled guilty to making a false report just six months before becoming MP for Sheffield Heeley in 2015.

Last summer, Haigh became the youngest woman ever appointed to a Cabinet and had, just yesterday, unveiled her vision for the UK’s public transport system.

In her resignation letter, Haigh said: “In 2013 I was mugged in London. As a 24-year-old woman, the experience was terrifying.

“In the immediate aftermath, I reported the incident to the police. I gave the police a list of my possessions that I believed had been stolen, including my work phone.

“Some time later, I discovered that the handset in question was still in my house. I should have immediately informed my employer and not doing so straight away was a mistake.

“I appreciate that whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government and the policies to which we are both committed.”

In a more detailed statement, reported by the BBC, Haigh said that the attention of the police was triggered when her original work device was switched on and that she was called in for questioning.

“My solicitor advised me not to comment during that interview and I regret following that advice,” she said.

“The police referred the matter to the CPS and I appeared before magistrates’ court.

“Under the advice of my solicitor I pleaded guilty - despite the fact this was a genuine mistake from which I did not make any gain.

“The magistrates accepted all of these arguments and gave me the lowest possible outcome - a discharge - available.”

The prime minister, Keir Starmer, thanked Haigh for her work on the transport agenda.

“You have made huge strides to take our rail system back into public ownership through the creation of Great British Railways, investing £1 billion in our vital bus services and lowering cost for motorists,” he said.

Only yesterday, Haigh had been speaking at Leeds Civic Hall, delivering her plan for a new Integrated National Transport Strategy.

She said the plan would set out a “people first approach” to getting people around the country and empower local leaders.

Haigh said she had looked to the city of Dijon for inspiration, to see how a city the size of York was running buses every five minutes in rush hour and a dial-a-ride service to the outlying villages.

The French city has also created a single app to bring together every mode of transport, including buses, trams, car and bike hour, as well as journey-planning and parking payment functions.

The government plans to recruit a new Integrated Transport Commissioner to help deliver its plans.