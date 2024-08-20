The Morgan Sindall subsidiary has been selected by Sutton Council as its development partner for Elm Grove

Lovell will deliver around 290 new council homes in Sutton town centre after it was chosen as Sutton Council’s preferred development partner to rebuild an estate.

Work on Elm Grove’s regeneration is expected to start in May 2025, with the council securing £26.4m in funding from the Greater London Authority for the project.

The site’s existing 73 homes will be demolished to make way for new homes, 50% of which will be for affordable tenure. Eligible residents choosing to stay in Elm Grove will be offered a new dwelling.

One, two and three-bedroom units will be built to “high sustainability standards” and residents will have access to a private balcony or garden, as well as to new communal courtyards and play space.

The estate was built in the 1970s and a Sutton Council spokesperson said residents have reported long-standing issues with anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, a lack of lifts and green space, as well as overcrowding.

The new development will introduce public realm improvements, such as more trees, lighting, planting, and new routes for better connectivity.

The scheme will be located next to another key council project at Northern Gateway, which aims to provide new high-street premises in the historic White Building for Sutton College.

These projects form part of Sutton Council’s plan to transform the town centre. Other initiatives include opening a co-working and wellbeing space and replacing a former nightclub venue with a cinema.

In March 2022, 79% of residents voted in favour of the plans to redevelop Elm Grove, with Lovell being chosen by councillors as the preferred partner at a meeting of the Housing, Economy, & Business Committee last month.