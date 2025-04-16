New arrival has been in country since 2018

Mace has brought in a former regional director of AtkinsRéalis to head up its business in Saudi Arabia.

Brian Conlon was in charge of the AtkinsRéalis’s programme management business in Saudi, having moved there in 2018 when he was at Arcadis before leaving in 2023 after more than 18 years at the firm.

Mace said Conlon will report to the managing director of its Middle East and Africa business Christopher Seymour.

Seymour said: “We have ambitious growth plans for Saudi and the wider region focused on expanding our delivery capabilities across key markets and sectors, from cities and places to infrastructure and mobility.”

Mace’s Saudi business employs more than 700 people with Mace’s consulting arm currently employing around 5,500 people across the globe on top of the 1,850 employed by Mace’s construction business.