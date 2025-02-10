Latest arrival will be based in New York as firm beefs up other overseas areas

Mace has made three leadership appointments at the international business of its consult arm with the most high-profile seeing a former CBRE boss arrive at its North America division.

James Reeves has joined in a new role as global head of cities and places and comes from CBRE where he was global chief operating officer for project management.

He will be based in New York and will be in charge of several schemes including the firm’s work in Canada on the Go Expansion Metrolinx programme in Toronto and in the US as delivery partner for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

Before joining CBRE, he was global head of capital projects for Barclays Capital.

Also joining Mace as Head of Latin America, Oscar Caipo was previously a senior partner and president in Peru for accountant KPMG. Caipo will be based in Peru’s capital Lima.

And in Mace’s Europe hub, Antonio Moreno is joining the company as country lead for Spain where Mace carries out project and programme management and cost and commercial management work for public and private sector clients.

Meanwhile, Matthew Fitch has been promoted to country lead in the Philippines.

Mace Consult chief executive Davendra Dabasia said: “Mace Consult has ambitious growth plans across last yearour global hubs. These latest appointments not only bring in industry leaders but also tap into our existing strengths.”

Mace said it wants revenue from its consult business to be over the £1bn mark by 2030 with the division eyeing income of £1.2bn at that point.

Consult currently employs around 5,500 people across the globe on top of the 1,850 employed by Mace’s construction business with new chief executive Jason Millett telling Building last year that the group’s overall employee number could reach 10,000 by 2030.

In its last set of results, Mace Consult posted income of £619m for 2023. The division’s revenue is expected to be around £700m in 2024 when it publishes its latest results this summer. Explaining the expected rise, Millett added: “We have diversified our portfolio over the past decade to serve the world’s leading organisations.”