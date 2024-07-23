Mace chief of staff Hannah Vickers is being moved to a new role of global head of advisory at the £2bn turnover firm.

Vickers was brought in three years ago from the Association for Consultancy and Engineering, where she was chief executive, to the chief of staff role.

Vickers will take up her new role next month and in a statement, Mace said: “She’s been appointed to grow the service within Consult and help reinforce our position as the leading global delivery consultant.

“Hannah will lead the Advisory consultancy, responsible for the creation of strategies, business cases and delivering transformation for clients, investors and sponsors across the world.”

Before joining Mace, she worked for the Institution of Civil Engineers and prior to that worked for Infrastructure UK, which was part of HM Treasury and the Environment Agency.

The chief of staff role is being retained with the firm’s communications director David Hendy moving into the post.

Last week, Mace posted a record set of results with the firm seeing turnover rise 25% to just under £2.4bn with pre-tax profit up 68% to £62m. Operating profit nearly doubled to £64m.