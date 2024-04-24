Retrofit proposals for former government building will include new roof terraces

Mace is understood to have beaten Lendlease to turn a 1960s former government building in Victoria into a mixed-use scheme.

The deal at 1 Victoria Street is the last in a trio of major schemes that were being let in recent weeks with Multiplex picking up the other two at 50 Fenchurch Street and 75 London Wall.

All three firms had been bidding each scheme with 1 Victoria Street turning into a two-way battle after Multiplex’s bid was tailed off.

Building understands the job is being let as a construction management contract and is worth around £300m.

Built in 1960, 1 Victoria Street was home to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy but civil servants have moved out with Keltbray beginning soft-strip work in February.

Mitsubishi Estate London bought the site a decade ago and has asked Stanhope to give the building a makeover and turn it into a mixed-use development with office accommodation and retail running along Victoria Street.

Under the plans drawn up by architect AHMM, over 60% of the building’s structure by volume will be retained while a new façade will also be included. Roof terraces and a new eastern wing will be added to the structure, which is a stone’s throw from Westminster Abbey. The eastern wing will be demolished and replaced by a new flexible construction, extended to the perimeter of the site.

An island site, the block is bordered by Victoria Street, Abbey Orchard Street and Great Smith Street.

In addition to AHMM, the 1 Victoria Street project team includes consultant Arup, structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel, cost consultant T&T Alinea and landscape architect BBUK Studio.