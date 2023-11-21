Work on scheme in Berkshire to start next year

Mace is set to sign on the dotted line for a £90m scheme to build a collections and science centre for the Natural History Museum in Berkshire.

The scheme is planned for the Thames Valley Science Park, owned by Reading University, in the village of Shinfield, near Reading.

With 28 million specimens set to be relocated, the move will be the museum’s largest for more than 140 years.

Making the trip from the capital will be collections of mammals, non-insect invertebrates such as corals, crustaceans, molluscs and worms, molecular collections, micropalaeontology and ocean bottom sediments.

The move, entitled the Unlocked programme, will make specimens more physically and digitally discoverable to scientists than they currently are at the Natural History Museum site at South Kensington which is short of space.

Designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, others working on the scheme include QS Arcadis, structural engineer Ramboll and landscape architect Grant Associates.

A planning application is due to be sent in to Wokingham Council by the end of the month with construction set to start next year and finish in 2027. The relocation will take place over three years between 2028 and 2031.